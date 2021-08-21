UPND Alliance members fight each other over positions

In a scramble for positions, there was confusion in the UPND Alliance team when two camps begun fighting for the position of Spokesperson.

UPND Alliance spokesperson Leslie Chikuse announced that in a quest to restructure and restrategise the alliance media team, former Post Newspaper deputy news editor Mwala Kalaluka would be appointed interim Media Director replacing Thabo Kawana.

But later, UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi announced the nullification of Mr. Kalaluka’s appointment.

Milupi said the President’s Council of UPND Alliance had not made any changes relating to the Alliance Media Director position and that Mr. Kawana remains Media Director.

Meanwhile, there is also a fight between Anthony Bwalya and Brian Mwiinga over who should be President Hakainde Hichilema’s spokesperson. Sources in UPND have told The Candidates that the two are trying to outdo each other with each claiming to his own followers that he is the spokesperson for President Hichilema.

The President-elect only clarified the matter through a tweet when he said that in order to ensure transparency during the transition period, Mr. Anthony Bwalya was his official spokesperson/ Secretary to the the President -elect office responsible for all statement issued.

Brian Mwiinga will remain a camera man.