UPND ALLIANCE OR RAINBOW ALLIANCE.

Actually all this hullabaloo over the name of the Alliance is just a smokescreen. Chishimba Kambwili is up to no good. He had demanded to be the Alliance’s presidential candidate after that was rejected by his fellow alliance leaders he demanded that all political parties in the opposition alliance disband and form a new political party called Rainbow Alliance.

This too was rejected as it meant that the country was going to have by elections in all constituencies represented by the UPND as the party going to lose all her members of Parliament.

Except for Saboi and a some guy called Menyani, the NDC Central Committee, its Vice President and the party’s Secretary General did not agree with their president’s proposals.