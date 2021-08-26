PRESS STATEMENT

(For immediate release)

Lusaka, 26th August 2021: Fellow Zambians, the historical event of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, where thousands of our citizens and international dignitaries gathered at Lusaka’s Heroes National Stadium, to witness the peaceful transition of presidential power, cannot go without mention.

It is gratifying that this peaceful handover of power from the sixth Republican president Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to the seventh Republican President His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema, and the seamless handover of power from former Republican Vice-President Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina to Republican Vice-President Her Honour Madam Mutale Nalumango, took place peacefully and orderly within the spirit of One Zambia One Nation.

We, in this vein, would like to congratulate His Excellency President Hichilema and Her Honour the Vice-President Madam Nalumango, and the outgoing leadership, for magnanimously facilitating the presidential transition in fulfillment of Zambia’s impressive democratic credentials from a regional, continental and global perspective.

We are, therefore, humbled and grateful that regional, continental and global leaders who include South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa; Malawi’s President Lazarous Chakwera; DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi; Namibia’s President Hage Geingob, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa; Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan; Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta; Angola’s Vice-President; Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr. Cleopas Dlamini; the delegation from U.S President Joe Biden; former president of Nigeria Dr Olusegun Obassanjo; and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland among others, have been witness to this exemplary nurturing of democracy in Zambia.

Other international dignitaries worth of our appreciation are Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Ghana; His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates; and Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The UPND Alliance further applauds the Zambian people for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves during Tuesday’s presidential inauguration, and equally salutes our women and men in uniform for maintaining law and order.

We are grateful for the solidarity expressed by our leaders of opposition political parties who were physically present to witness as President Hichilema and Vice-President Nalumango took oath of office. This speaks to how robust our democratic environment is.

That said, we are confident that with such kind of national and international co-operation, the mammoth task of actualising the key national issues President Hichilema outlined in his inaugural address, will be eased up for the benefit of all Zambians.

The UPND Alliance, in this regard, commits to working with President Hichilema and Vice-President Nalumango, to ensure that our promise for a better Zambia is turned into a reality. This promise is about a Zambia which is united and prosperous.

In addition, the task before us is about delivering a Zambia that guarantees basic needs for all its citizens, and one in which fundamental human rights and property of her citizens are protected. On Tuesday, the journey towards realizing that dream was commenced by the UPND Alliance government.

In President Hichilema’s words, the road ahead will not be without challenges but with a clear vision and plan, we shall overcome and deliver on the aspirations of our people.

We shall count on the hard work of our fellow Zambians, who have endured so much over the years hence the decision to vote for the change that saw the UPND Alliance’s ascendancy into government, and we are confident we will score, especially with the unity of purpose we demonstrated at Tuesday’s presidential inauguration. Together, we will deliver to the expectations of the Zambian people. Welcome to servant, accountable and inclusive leadership.

Issued by:

Charles L. Milupi

UPND Alliance Chairperson

Dr Ernest Mwansa

UPND Alliance Chairperson