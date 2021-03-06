Lusaka – 6th March, 2021.

UPND Alliance spokesperson, Leslie Chikuse has been arrested at Woodlands police for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences. Mr. Chikuse is also alleged to have sold property to more than three people. It is alleged that Mr. Chikuse, who is also Republican Progressive Party (RPP) president, fraudulently obtained money from some Indians and Zambians whose names have been withheld.

Police spokesperson, Esther Katongo, confirmed the arrest of Mr. Chikuse who was detained at Woodlands police station yesterday, according to the Daily Nation.

“Mr. Leslie Chikuse has been arrested by police for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences. This was after a complainant in this matter reported to police that he bought land from the accused person to which he paid part-payment but it later came to his attention that the same piece of land had been sold to another person,” Ms. Katongo said.

Source: Daily Nation.