UPND ALLIANCE VICE PRESIDENT SURVIVES ASSASINATION IN CHIENGE

UPND alliance Vice Presidential candidate Mutale Nalumango on Thursday morning escaped death after Police fired live bullets at her vehicle in Chienge District.

The heavily armed police in hot pursuit of her entourage fired live bullets and tear gas after she left Chief Mununga’s Palace where she had gone to pay a courtesy call.

Mrs Nalumango’s ordeal started earlier during the day while at chief Mununga’s Palace, when two unidentified men suspected to be state agents illegally attempted to budge into the palace but were thwarted by palace officials and, members of the public.

After her entourage left the palace, they were followed by a band of heavily armed officers who fired live ammunition at them.

One of the vehicles sustained bullet holes from the gunfire by state Police which was apparently targeted at Ms Nalumango, but hit into the vehicle belonging to UPND Alliance parliamentary candidate for Chienge Constituency Favourite Musangu.

According to sources, Police ruthlessly beat up UPND Alliance members in the entourage leaving many unconscious, while others have sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted at a local hospital.

Among those badly beaten and currently detained by police are Alliance Partner, RPP President Leslie Chikuse, assistant to Veep Madam Wendy and other party officials.

Meanwhile other reports recieved indicate that Ms. Musangu is missing following the fracas this morning.

Ms Musangu was part of Mrs Nalumango’s entourage.

Three vehicles were abandoned and police allegedly broke into the cars with numerous items reportedly missing.

In one vehicle, two drums of fuel, phones, party documents and cash are missing.

Police were by press time still holding on to one vehicle and allrgedly refused to give the owners access to their belongings.

The sources suspect that the Police wanted to plant weapons on the vehicles to implicate the Vice President Nalumango.

Mrs Nalumango has through out her campaign trail endured police intimidation and has many times been blocked from engaging with voters.

The Vice President despite the harrassment and attempt on her life is reportedly in high spirits and ready to continue her engagement with the electorate.

