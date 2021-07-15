UPND Alliance Will Deliver for Teachers

Teachers hold the future in their hands. Tasked with educating, guiding and inspiring the next generation of Zambians, teachers are the key to unlocking our potential as a great nation.

I know first-hand the transformational impact a good education can have, as do many of my colleagues within the UPND Alliance. We have witnessed for ourselves the life changing difference teachers can have on a young mind.

Sadly, the PF government has failed to understand that investment in education requires investment in and support of our teachers. It has failed to listen and as a result it has neglected this profession of critical national importance.

Today, pupil-teacher ratios are very high, yet over 40,000 teachers are unemployed. Today, it seems there is work and money to be made for PF thugs, but not for qualified teachers. This is unacceptable.

The UPND Alliance is strongly committed to delivering for our teachers. Our message to them ahead of the August 12 elections is that we stand ready to support them to deliver the best possible education for our children and that we understand the importance of empowerment, training initiatives and respectful conditions of service.

In Mutale Nalumango I am privileged to have a former teacher as my running mate. Together, we pledge to listen to, support and motivate our teachers. We understand this means consulting them on matters of education policy and initiatives; supporting teachers through training and the provision of appropriate facilities; and motivating teachers by offering good remuneration and better opportunities for career development.

The PF promised our teachers great things but have let them down repeatedly. If they are re-elected to office it will be 5 more years of the same and 5 years more of joblessness, rising prices and corruption. On August 12 it is time for change. Change that gets Zambians back to work, cuts food prices and rescues the economy before it’s too late.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4HH