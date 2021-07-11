By Pamela Mulenga

United Party for National Development (UPND) Running Mate Mutale Nalumango was among the Catholic Faithful and Christians from different faiths who witnessed the ordination of Edwin Mulandu as Bishop of the Mpika Diocese.

Bishop Mulandu’s installation was held on Saturday, 11th July 2021 at St Joseph Cathedral in Mpika District of Muchinga Province.

Mrs. Nalumango’s entourage included UPND Alliance Spokesperson Leslie Chikuse and UPND officials in Mpika District, during a colourful installation ceremony.

The UPND Alliance Running Mate to Hakainde Hichilema was elated with the abundant presence of God experienced and a welcoming spirit by the clergy and laity beyond the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).

And in an interview after the installation service of Bishop Mulandu, Mr. Chikuse lamented that it was unnecessary for the Zambia Air force (ZAF) to block Mr. Felix Chipota Mutati and Mr. Daniel Shimunza, as Alliance partners from witnessing the installation of the Bishop of Mpika.

“Zambia will only develop if there is coexistence. It was unnecessary for the Civil Aviation Authorities to block our Mr. Mutati and Mr. Shimunza from witnessing the installation of Bishop Mulandu. Denying them to thank God for a servant of the people on a new mission as the church has remained a key partner to national development,” Mr. Chikuse regretted.

Chikuse noted that as Zambia is a Christian nation, there is need to move and live in oneness for the sake of peace.

“We should not get used to politicise everything in Zambia, this politicisation of travel is a detriment to national unity, church matters are key to unifying and bringing everybody together. Sadly, what the PF has subjected Zambians to in its brutal 10 year reign is a worrying trend,” Chikuse said.

The UPND Alliance Spokesperson said it is seriously disrespectful for former Justice Minister Given Lubinda and former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kamyongo to have arrived after the installation had been concluded.