UPND ALLIANCE WOMEN CELEBRATES WOMEN’S DAY
Lusaka 09:03:21
Yesterday the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Lusaka Provincial Women’s joined our Alliance partners the United Party for National Development (UPND) at their party Secretariat in Lusaka in celebrating this year’s women’s day.

The NDC group was lead by our strong lady Maureen Sense who is NDC Lusaka Provincial Chairlady with her Deputy Abby Munonshi.
This year’s theme for the International Day,” Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, The celebrations was about the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting the NDC Lusaka Provincial Chairlady Maureen Sense re-emphasised their commitment in supporting the UPND Alliance under the leadership of President Hakahinde Hichilema.

Maureen has since appealed to all NDC women’s country wide to rally behind our Interim President Rikki Josephs Akafumba and his teams as it means well for this country.
Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director Party HQ
