STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT ISOKA DISTRICT CHAIRMAN GERALD SILWAMBA

_18 MAY 2020_

UPND AND ITS PROVOCATIVE LEADER SHOULD LEAVE OUR PEACEFUL DISTRICT AND PROVINCE ALONE

We condemn in the strongest possible terms possible in every known language the cheap politicking tactic of HH to insult and provoke people and then act like a victim to try and attract cheap sympathy.

The way HH and his few supporters behaved at a radio station in Isoka is very shameful. While we respect the freedom of speech, that freedom should not be used to provoke situations and insult sympathisers of government’s fight against corona virus.

Whilst Isoka, Muchinga, Zambia and the world at large is busy fighting COVID-19, we note with deep disappointment the cheap politics that UPND’s regional leader is playing by provoking and insulting ruling party and Government sympathisers.

Isoka and Muchinga have been at peace until Hichilema deliberately started provoking sympathisers of the ruling party and supporters of the Government in the Covid 19 War.

While we condemn Hichilema, we commend the police for acting very quickly and we appeal for continued calm among our residents who are being tempted by the insults and provocation of wicked minded politicians who want to win cheap sympathy.

We want to place on record that the images circulating on social media of a man with a deep cut on the forehead are not from Isoka District. These are images sponsored by the UPND to deceive members of the public. We however caution the UPND leader not to think he can take Isoka and Muchinga people for a ride.

_“Tuli musunga wa mpundu, twambalala pa mulu”._

_Mwimona fino twafûka elyo muletubelesha no kulatu tumpila; ngatwafulwa twalishupa_.

Signed by:

GERALD SILWAMBA

DISTRICT CHAIRMAN

PATRIOTIC FRONT

ISOKA DISTRICT