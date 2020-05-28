UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General Stephen Katuka this morning led a delegation of the party’s Elections Committee for a meeting with Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo over police conduct in view of the ongoing intraparty elections.

This follows an earlier letter by Elections Chairman Garry Nkombo to Mr. Kampyongo in which he petitioned his office over the continued harassment and arrest of party members holding intra-party elections on tramped up charges.

Mr Nkombo cited in his letter an incident in Ndola where police surrounded the party secretariat,arresting 16 people before charging them with public nuisance for merely holding intra party elections.

He said in another incident police arrested 7 UPND members for welcoming PF defectors wondering why the law was selectively applied with the ECZ being allowed to hold elections despite COVID 19 health guidelines.

And Mr Katuka said acts of arrests and intimidation towards UPND members threaten to weaken and undermine the tenets of democracy in Zambia and appealed to the Minister to allow stakeholders device the way forward on the matter.

In his response, Mr Kampyongo said his office will liase with Zambia Police Service Command on the raised concerns and expressed optimism that consensus would be built around the matter to allow the staging of elections under the new normal.

UPND MEDIA TEAM