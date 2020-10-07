UPND AND NDC CAMPS VOW TO GO AHEAD WITH PROTESTS

The youth in the UPND and NDC camps have vowed to go ahead with the protests as planned going against the advice of the commissioner of police for lusaka.

This is after the successful notification for demonstrations made to the police by NDC and UPND youth leadership.

They plan to demonstrate against leaders of the electoral council of Zambia ECZ Mr. Esau Chulu, Mrs. Emily Sikazwe and Mr. Patrick Nshindano.

The two parties will also be protesting against bad governance and selective allocation of the law, among other issues.

All this has resulted into the opposition like the NDC failing to mobilise as much as it would like to.

They confirmed to the media that they have met all the requirements of the Public Order Act hence and highlighted their expectations of the police are that they do not interfere with the demonstrations. They have also urged the police to be present in order to police the demonstrations and not be a source of confusion or violence against peaceful demonstrators.