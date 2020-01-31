By Lomphande Phiri/Chileshe Mwango

The opposition UPND and NDC have threatened to pull out of the forthcoming Chilubi parliamentary by-election if the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- does not address the violence and electoral malpractices that have characterized the campaigns.

The two political parties have since given the commission a 3 day ultimatum to manage the campaigns and address all concerns raised by stakeholders.

Addressing the media at a joint briefing in Lusaka today, UPND Chairperson for elections, Garry Nkombo notes that the Chilubi parliamentary by-election campaigns have been characterized with violence which has continued to disadvantage participating opposition political parties.

At the same briefing, opposition NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has accused ECZ of allowing the pf to manage the elections and oppress their opponents by ignoring all reports of malpractice and violence submitted by affected parties.

But ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has told a media briefing in Lusaka today that the commission has advised the disaster management and mitigation unit to be cautious with the way it is distributing relief food in Chilubi district especially that the district is in an election period.

Mr. Nshindano says in its response to the commission, DMMU disclosed that the exercise in Chilubi is within its schedule which is also being done in other 58 hunger stricken districts.

