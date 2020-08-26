By Paul Siambala

UPND AND ZAMBIANS PLEASE OPEN YOUR EYES AND BE MORE PROACTIVE THAN REACTIVE

75% of the majority Zambians are fed up with the current economic status of our country and are anxiously yearning for change.

In as far as the most needed regime change is nevitable, UPND will win the 2021 general elections but may not take over power if the current political passiveness status continues.

PF has been campaigning in broad day light and needs no green light signal from ECZ, yet UPND are only on social media yet complaining only in their bedrooms of PFs abuse of this privilege.

What UPND needs is to stop complaining and start doing more than what PF is doing. Go out and mobilise and start campaigning as well.

We have been advising the leadership for too long now to start campaigning in the same way the PF is doing. But the UPND leaders don’t listen? This is so tiring, frustrating and exhausting to advise these people. The problem is that, They are too scared of police.

Sometimes to change something you need to act with impunity and get arrested. That is another way of campaigning and attracting public sympathy. When taken to court, you can then raise preliminary issues as to why police only arrest people from the opposition while the ruling party is doing exactly if not worse things. Gather enough evidence to prove your point to court and raise constitutional issues in the process. If need be sue some of the police officers who misbehave in their personal capacity to send the message to other police officers.

I have personally chosen to keep quiet just like some legal minds have decided to do so because the UPND leadership is too stubborn at times and ignores legal advice. Obviously they don’t want to spend money on legal fees and that may explain why they are so naive and full of inertia in challenging illegalities.

Right now elections are being rigged and ECZ is complicity in that fraudulent scheme but I have seen no action or legal challenge from the opposition. 🤦‍♂️ 🤔

Take a look at this nonsense below 👇

Kampyongo says 331, 472 have acquired NRCs

GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their National Registration Cards (NRCs) in the ongoing mobile issuance of the national identities in five provinces under phase one.

Speaking during the NRC issuance weekly update in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that out of the 5 provinces under phase one, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces have recorded the highest numbers of registered persons so far.

He said that Copperbelt has registered a total of 79,111 while Luapula has registered 74,989 and Northern has registered 78,370 eligible Zambians.

“During my last briefing i stated that we had issued for the first registrationand replacements a grand total of 169,370 national registration cards in the five provinces currently under phase one” Hon Kampyongo recounted.

Kampyongo said that Eastern and Northwestern Provinces have so far recorded the lowest numbers of eligible citizens registered with Eastern registering 56,768 while Northwestern registered 42,234 Zambians.

“As you may know the exercise is still ongoing even as we intensify preparations for phase two of the mobile registration exercise which kicks off on the 1st of September 2020 in Southern, Western, Central, Muchinga and Lusaka Provinces respectively”Hon Kampyongo said.

And Kampyongo has urged all eligible person who are living in the provinces that are in the first phase to take advantage of the exercise.

If we critically look at these figures Kampyongo is mentioning above, they statistically don’t tally. For example, How can Copperbelt be at the same level with Luapula and Northern Province in population?

Anyone who sees beyond and thinks with a sixth sense knows that this statement is justification to cover up for rigging. The opposition will be condemned in future by these same people if they cry foul after losing a fraudulent election.

One doesn’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand these machinations at play here. Cry my beloved country Zambia 🇿🇲 😢😭!

I have always said it that the 2021 election has been rigged and the time to rectify things is now but the UPND leaders don’t listen. (The bemba saying which goes like, “Amano yalafuma mwifwesa yaaya mu chuulu” and the Tonga saying which goes like “Maano alazwa mukasuumbwa aunka mu chuulu”) Do not necessarily talk about kids advice to elders but also the advice of those you consider as nonentities.

If the UPND leadership can critically go through this, I would be the most happiest person on behalf of most surfering Zambians to learn that they have finally visibly seen through and rectified the status.

There are so many illegalities taking place right now and they are being perpetrated by government and the ECZ but there has been completely no action of legal challenge from the opposition.

Does the opposition in this country really want to govern? I honestly think they are not interested to get power but simply to use the political landscape to grow business empires.

I am sorry to say it but that is my honest opinion. Don’t ask me to elaborate right now but I will do so and throw more light to this in the future when it is appropriate to do so. It is sad because a lot of people have put their heads on the chopping board but is this the way people who sacrifice should be repaid? 🤦‍♂️ 🤔🤔🤔

I know some may get worried of my analysis and conclude that, “UPND Then is losing this coming 2021 election”.

My response would be yes Indeed, UPND is losing unless they change their attitude and become more aggressive! And It is annoying, very very annoying.

There is no opposition to talk about in Zambia. The PF is far much ahead in the game. UPND and other political players may dislike PF but they have smart under ground operatives with an organised think tank. The opposition doesn’t even know how to handle intelligence information. 😡😡😡

But my true and realistic response to those who say that UPND will lose in 2021 is simple, “Not really that they will indeed lose No”. The correct statement is that UPND will win the election on merit but fail to get power and remain in opposition.

Then after 2021 the upnd will disintegrate and collapse to an extent where it may never be a force to reckon with again in the near future. There is no better time to rectify the situation than now but as usual UPND is waiting for next year and then start reacting instead of being pro active.

Let me end here………….. SPS

CIC PRESS TEAM