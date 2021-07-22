The Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it has unearthed a scam in which the opposition UPND is allegedly planning to cause mayhem on the 10th and 11th August.

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza charged that the UPND have done their calculations and realized that they do not have the numbers to win this year’s elections hence they have resorted to violence to disrupt the elections and discredit its outcome.

Mr. Mwanza has disclosed that the UPND are currently organizing 60,000 youths in Lusaka to cause mayhem on the 10th and 11 August in Mandevu compound.

“They are organizing these youths and want to have what they will call a social contract signing with these youths in Mandevu,” Mr. Mwanza said.

“The whole idea is that when they go to Mandevu with these 60,000 youths at Heroes stadium, the whole idea is that when the police go to Heroes stadium to stop this illegal meeting then UPND will unleash these youths to Mandevu and Matero; they’ll burn vehicles, they burn people’s tuntemba and they’ll also kill people,” he added.

The PF Media Director also disclosed that the party has so far identified three places, one in Neganega and two in Chawama where the UPND are training young people and grooming them into a militia specifically to unleash them on the 10th and 11th August to disrupt the peace in Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

Mr. Mwanza explained that the UPND are doing this to intimidate and instill fear in people in the PF strongholds to ensure that they do not turn up on elections day.

He said the party has since reported the matter to the police and will further make a formal complaint to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on Friday 23rd July 2021.

The PF Media Director has noted with regret that the UPND has resorted to violence to justify their impending loss on 12th August and use it as part of the claims they will use to petition the outcome of the general elections.

“We want the media to help us to send this message very clearly that UPND is not committed to peace adding that the peace pledge they signed was simply a gimmick to hoodwink Zambians that they are committed to peace.