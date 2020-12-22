UPND Aspiring Councillors ‘Clash’ with ECZ’s Nshindano at Leadership Workshop

AS LUSAKA MAYOR FAILS TO SHOW UP

—————————————————————

By CIC Reporter | 22 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano was this morning cornered and confronted by aspiring UPND councillors Mainda Simataa and Matomola Likwanya at a leadership workshop organised by Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) in association with the American Embassy in Lusaka today.

Nshindano who made it clear in his keynote speech to both participants and journalists that he was not at the workshop to answer any questions relating to his widely condemned role as ECZ Chief Elections Officer, later provocked a backlash from the UPND delegation led by Presidential campaign team youth leader Samuel Ngwira when he attempted to start justifying his crimes by cleverly quoting the Electoral Act and asking participants if they knew its provisions, and the Electoral Calender.

Nshindano who refused to allow questions during his presentation was intercepted outside during a photoshoot session before he escaped, and was asked by Mainda Simataa (UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5) which provision of the law he used to delete the old voters register. Nshindano replied that the old register was not deleted, but was just not applicable in the 2021 elections (which doesn’t make sense).

And Nkoloma Ward 1 aspiring councilor Matomola Likwanya also asked if prisoners would be voting from inside jail, of which Nshindano said modalities and a framework was still being worked on, and would soon be released to the public as soon as the framework was worked out.

Also in attendance at the workshop was the UPND silwizya Ward aspiring councillor Ketty Nanyangwe, Magoye constituency aspiring MP Nachomba, and other representatives from MMD, DP, PF, the Church, civil society, community leaders, concerned citizens, students and the Deputy director of affairs at the US embassy.

Meanwhile, Lusaka’s celebrity Mayor Miles Sampa was the only absentee at the workshop as he was reportedly busy making arrangements for his widely publicized public wedding of the year to be held at woodlands stadium in Lusaka, with star performances from Zambia’s biggest names in the music industry like yo maps and chef.