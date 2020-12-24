UPND Aspiring Councillors Visit Funeral House of Fellow Member Killed by Police!

—————————————————————

By Reporter | 24 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

UPND aspiring councillors for Nkoloma Ward 1 (Matomola Likwanya) and Kamwala Ward 5 (Mainda Simataa) in Lusaka are spending Christmas Eve at the funeral house of their late party comrade and friend, Joseph Kaunda.

Joseph, along with a state prosecutor known as Nsama, were shot dead by Police yesterday during a fracas that ensued when police used live bullets and teargas to disperse a peaceful crowd that had gone to offer solidarity to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who was summoned by Police for questioning at Force Headquarters in Lusaka.

Joseph’s funeral which was initially set to be held in Kafue town, was today moved to Lusaka, and is being held in Kuku compound of Chawama constituency (near Lewis ground) where mourners have gathered.

And Melody Musonda (far right) elder sister to the late Joseph Kaunda has thanked the UPND councillors who were in the company of Nkoloma Ward 1 and Kanyama constituency officials, for their support so far, and has appealed for further support to help the family lighten the burden of funeral logistics.

Burial is set to be on Saturday 26 December 2020, as the family awaits the arrival of Joseph Kaunda’s mother who is travelling on her way from Mpika and is set to arrive in Lusaka tomorrow.

#UPNDMournsJoseph