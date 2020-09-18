UPND ATTRIBUTES ITS LOSS IN TWO RECENT PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS TO LACK OF LEVELED PLAYING FIELD

By Logic Lukwanda

The opposition UPND has attributed its loss in the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya Parliamentary by-elections to lack of leveled playing field and violence by the ruling PF.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of the PHOENIX FM’s Let the People Talk Programme this morning, UPND Chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo accused the ruling pf of perpetrating violence in order to disadvantage its opponents.

Mr Nkombo has however indicated that despite losing the elections, the reception the party received in perceived pf strongholds was overwhelming and has conceded defeat.

He is of the view that if such reception continues until next year, the party is likely to win the 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned that all those that committed criminal offences during the campaign period and poll day in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya constituencies will face the wrath of the law.

Speaking to journalists in Kasama today, Mr Kampyongo says campaigns should not be based on criminality.

PHOENIX FM NEWS