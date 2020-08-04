UPND ATTRIBUTES LOSS OF 8 WARDS IN ITS STRONGHOLDS TO ALLEGED VOTE BUYING AND INTIMIDATION

By Logic Lukwanda

The opposition upnd has charged that its loss in the recently held local government by-elections in their strongholds is due to alleged vote buying and intimidation by the ruling patriotic front.

Party deputy secretary-general for politics, Patrick Mucheleka says there was outright vote-buying through various means especially the use of the disaster management and mitigation unit –DMMU- to distribute free mealie meal in the name of relief food so that people could vote for the pf.

He told phoenix news that the party has not become complacent in its strongholds as suggested by some political analysts following the recent results in ward by-elections in which the pf won 10 out of the 15 wards, 8 of which are in upnd strongholds.

Mr. Mucheleka, however, says the upnd is not happy to have lost some wards to the ruling pf, but at the same time, it is comforted for winning in pf strongholds such as Luapula province, saying the outcome of the ward by-elections is not the exact reflection of the party’s strengths on the ground.

