UPND BELIEVING THEIR OWN PROPAGANDA

“They raise falsehoods on social-media, and respond to their own lies”

Lusaka- 12th July 2021

We are surprised by a media statement attributed to a Mr. Joseph Lungu, UPND Chairperson for Policy and Research making ridiculous and unfounded claims about online newspapers associated with the ruling Patriotic Front.

Although most of the statements recently emanating from the UPND may not warrant our response,for want of merit, we have been prompted to respond to these outrageous lies stated in their recent statement.

We dismissed their earlier statement making absurd claims that Smart Eagles had recruited 1000 bloggers.

The claims are unfounded and bears no facts.

We have also noted their recent statement issued making outrageous claims that Smart Eagles was running a tribal agenda, quoting a fictional character called Elina Sakala.

What is clear is that Zambians that comment on Mr.Hakainde Hichilema’s social-media pages have expressed concern about the childish posts that graces both his Twitter and Facebook Accounts.

It is also clear that Zambians have also rejected the UPND’s practice of both dirty, violent and tribal politics.

We urge the UPND to deal with their inherent weaknesses and unconventional politics than blame independent and credible entities such as Smart Eagles online newspaper.

We need to reiterate that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has directed that the Patriotic Front conducts clean campaigns that are based on national issues.

President Lungu has also directed that our campaigns must centre on the agenda of Zambia and Zambians.

We will not engage in any trivial debate as we are being persuaded by the Opposition UPND; we will remain focused on selling our party manifesto, our past achievements and our dynamic policy proposals as a social contract with Zambians for the period 2021-2026 .

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Lusaka.