By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

What nonsense is this UPND NMC – You have done in Munali and Chongwe?

I sincerely hope the information am getting is not true..

Forget ever winning Chongwe under Princess Choolwe and Munali under Wendy. If you did not want Mike Mposha you could have atleast gone for Lillian Mutambo and if you did not want Masebo.

You could have atleast gone for Nawa. As for Masebo this is the highest betray to someone that had dedicated herself to the party.