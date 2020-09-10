UPND BIG MULE ENJOYING SUPPORT IN LUKASHYA.

United Party for National Development Lukashya Constituency Parliamentary Candidate Davies Mulenga, has appealed to people in Chumba Ward to support him because he is part of them who are hurting due to PF’s failure to develop the Constituency.

“Am happy that you are hurting over Pf’s failure to develop the Constituency, am here as one of you to ensure that you have a share of development. I want to thank UPND for accepting me to represent you in parliament under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema a great leader with a vision,” said Mr Mulenga.

Mr Mulenga appealed to the people to vote for him, because the PF ignored them for the past nine years and only remembered to come back now because they again want a vote .

He said the PF is a finished party and called for the residents to remain strong and teach PF a lesson for failing to serve them.

“ Am humbled for the massive support and I promise to represent you and bring development to the constituency,” said Mr Mulenga.

Meanwhile PF is struggling to campaign because residents are challenging them over development and the employment they promised youths in 2011when they came into power.

Deputy Campaign Manager Rodrick Chewe told the people in Chumba ward that they should vote for UPND Candidate Davies Mulenga AKA BIG MULE because he was born and lived in Lukashya therefore understands all issues affecting the constituency.

Meanwhile UPND campaign team received a thunderous welcome from the people in Chumba ward.

UPND MEDIA TEAM