Panic has griped the ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF) in Chilubi Island.

The ruling party according to the opposition UPND is panicking and is alleged to have directed Police not to allow them from accessing the Island.

UPND has been restricted to the main land, police is blocking them from accessing the Island.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka named the Police Officer a Mr Pelekelo as the one leading the scheme. He alleged Police is under instruction to block UPND from accessing the Island.

Mucheleka has charged that the issue is serious and that his party will be reaching out to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to address the anomaly.

He said the PF claims Chilubi was their stronghold and wondered why the panic.

Chilubi constituency which is comprised of both the Island and main land will be holding a by-election to replace the late Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga.