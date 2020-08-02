UPND both individually and collectively cannot unseat the ruling party, Davies Mwila says

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says the continued winning of ward elections in the UPND perceived strongholds is a sign that the opposition, both individually and collectively cannot unseat the ruling party.

In a statement, Mwila said in the recent local government by-elections, PF has won ten (10) Wards and that eight (8) of these were in the heart of the opposition UPND.

These recent victories by the PF including those ones in UPND strongholds include some of the following: Nakanya Ward of Nalikwanda, Western Province; Chabale Ward in Serenje, Central Province; Lobufu Ward in North Western Province; Nyoka Ward in North Western Province; Silumbu Ward in Sesheke, Western Province; Imusho Ward in Sioma, Western Province; and Nangweshi Ward in Sioma, Western Province among others,” Mwila said.

He urged the party structures to cement the aforementioned gains in the UPND strongholds, while continuing their efforts to replicate similar results elsewhere.

And Mwila said the continued winning of ward elections in the UPND strongholds is not a fluke but it has become a pattern.