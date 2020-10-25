UPND National Youth Chairman Likando Mufalali has expressed displeasure at what he claims to be unprofessionalism by the Zambia Police Service.

In a statement, Mr Mufalali says the opposition party has observed that the Police have allegedly engaged in arbitrarily arrests and detaining opposition members.

He says the alleged systematic nature of the arrests and detentions indicate that the Police want to persecute perceived PF opponents.

“It is appalling that police officers, under Kakoma Kanganja, as Inspector General, are increasingly becoming partisan on matters of a political nature,” he said.

“In June this year, Kanganja himself made a political statement supporting the ruling Patriotic Front saying they have made the work of the police very easy.”

He has also accused the police of not allowing the UPND to hold intra-party elections.

“The police cannot allow our party to hold intraparty elections even when the Republican Constitution demands that we hold elections,” he said.

Mr Mufalali has also expressed disappointed with police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, accusing her of pursuing the PF agenda using her position.

“A few weeks ago, Mrs Katongo spewed untruths by giving out an appalling piece of fiction saying Chelstone police had arrested UPND members after they damaged property belonging to PF members. This was a blatant lie intended to put the name of the party and its members into disrepute,” he said.

The post UPND BREATHS FIRE ON THE POLICE appeared first on Zambia Reports.