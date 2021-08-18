UPND CADRES ARE THREATENING MY LIFE BECAUSE OF MY PROPHECY WHICH I SAID EDGAR LUNGU WILL WIN IN AUGUST ELECTIONS SAYS IAN GENESIS
He wrote…
“There is no Christianity in most of you,you are just pretending. If I die in Zambia the whole world must know that my crime is I prophesy against what you wanted. We can’t live in fear! Am a Zambian,I won’t leave this country. Kill me if you like… “
No one will kill you Mr fake prophet. What will people benefit from killing you just relax and start something else cz your church is finished now. Repent and start all over , stop pretending to be a prophet. Be free.