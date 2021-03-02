Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has urged UPND Choma Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa not to politize the arrest of a UNPD Cadre Tom Silwiindi.

Mr. Hamukale says Mr. Silwiindi of Choma was not abducted as alleged by Mr. Mweetwa but arrested by Zambia Police on operation for a suspected offence.

He says the arrest is legal and non-political.

Dr. Hamukale says leaders should not agitate the citizens-through stage managed revolt especially in an election year like 2021.

And Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube said Police should not shy away from applying the law on members of the opposition for fear of been accused of victimization.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Ngulube said Police should not look at tribe or political affiliation when dealing with suspects in criminal matters.

He is disappointed that the opposition UPND is allegedly blaming the police for picking up a suspects Mr. Silwindi.