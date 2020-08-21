

By Logic Lukwanda

The opposition UPND has called for the deferment of the prison vote until all stakeholders are satisfied on how it will work.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- on Wednesday announced that the prison vote may be restricted to the presidential vote in next year’s elections although assessments are underway on how the inmates can also be allowed to vote for other political leaders.

But UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says although the party appreciates that this decision to allow prisoners was made by the constitutional court, it is important to move cautiously and avoid using the prison vote as an avenue to manipulate votes.

Mr Kakoma told Phoenix News that there are a lot of unanswered questions on the prison vote which have to be ironed out, including threats by the director general of the Zambia Correctional Service Chileshe Mulenga that those that oppose the current regime will not be allowed to campaign in correctional facilities.

