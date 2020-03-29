United Part for National Development – UPND Chairperson, Finance and Economics Situmbiko Musokotwane has called for an immediate national lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Mr Musokotwane states that government should not wait for the situation to worsen, before imposing a lockdown.

He says the country must pick lessons from other countries that took a soft approach.

He adds that some of the measures the ministry of health has put in place like social distancing are not being adhered to, hence not being effective.