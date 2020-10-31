UPND CANNOT PLAY VICTIM TODAY, THEY’RE TRIBAL TO THE CORE

United Party for National Development (UPND) are the high priests of tribalism and regionalism in Zambia who cannot turn around to play victim today.

Zambians have not forgotten the levels of tribalism and regionalism that paved way for Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s ascendancy to the leadership of UPND. It was said that only a person of Mr. Anderson Mazoka’s tribe could succeed him and that person was the current UPND leader.

There has been no condemnation of that notorious agenda to this day. Have Zambians have forgotten how Mr. Sakwiba Sikota and others were hounded out of the UPND Presidential race because they belonged to a tribe different from that of UPND’s founding leader late Anderson Mazoka? Have Zambians have forgotten how elderly statesman Dr. Vernon Mwaanga was beaten during Mr. Mazoka’s funeral by UPND on account of him siding with late President Levy Mwanawasa and not his tribesman? Have Zambians forgotten how late Daniel Munkombwe publicly announced that time had come for his tribe to rule and this was in the presence of the UPND leader Mr. Hichilema?

Where was Mr. Hichilema’s condemnation when all this was happening right under his nose? If the process that saw the UPND leader succeed the late Mazoka, then it is only fair to state that the product was and still remains a beneficiary of UPND’s inherent tribalism.

Zambians, including many from the South have refused to be used by the UPND. Not all Tongas support UPND’s tribalism and regionalism. It is UPND that seeks to hide behind an honourable tribe to advance its agenda.

Patriotic Front refuses to drink from UPND’s cup of tribalism and regionalism. On the contrary, PF remains committed to uniting Zambia beyond and above tribe. Its support base is drawn from all regions and remains committed to this ideal to this day. There is no room for tribalism and regionalism in the Party as that is at variance with its cherished ideals. Therefore anything with a semblance of tribalism is a misreprentation of Patriotic Front’s ideals and does not reflect what the ruling party stands for.

Issued by:

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Media Director

Party Headquarters

