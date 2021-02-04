The UPND says it is unfortunate that Catholic Priest Fr. Lastone Lupupa could issue divisive and careless statements regarding the August elections.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the remarks made by Fr. Lupupa are insensitive and divisive and are likely to undermine the credibility of the forthcoming general election.
Mr Katuka says Fr. Lupupa should be in the forefront preaching peace and love and not hate speech.
He said it is foolish and sad that a man of God is now a fully fledged party cadre belonging to the PF.
In a video that has gone viral, Fr. Lupupa is heard suggesting that it is better to rig elections than to allow an opposition political party to win the forthcoming general polls.
He could be further heard stating that some politicians do not deserve to be elected to the presidency because there are too selfish and have potential to cause turmoil in the country.
Several people have taken to social medial to condemn Fr. Lupupa for his statement calling it careless.
When its from ka Archbishop Mpundu its not hate speech, but when its from the mecurial Father Lupupa its hate speech. Actually he described your Hichilema very correctly. That is how Hichilema is like most Tonga men, they want to be treated like kings! Hichilema will never go state house. If Upnd wants to rule they have to find a better down to earth person. But still Upnd is basically a one tribe party, how can they rule the other 72 tribes. And its a small tribe in the southern part of Zambia as one Guy Scott put it a few years ago. But Tongas dont want to accept that fact!
When a devil’s dog is barking as a wolf in the sheep’s skin, rabid dogs applause by barking their soprano vomits. No normal Zambian delights in rigging elections for whatever reason. Any idiot supporting this dog’s vomits is cursed and will see nothing good in life. Which God will allow anyone to rig elections to satisfy this dog’s ego? Just eat your cursed bribes from the thieves and start spreading your diarrhea however you can, but one day you will wish you had not used your anus to shit vomits on the pulpit.
Father you are very stupid