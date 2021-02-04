The UPND says it is unfortunate that Catholic Priest Fr. Lastone Lupupa could issue divisive and careless statements regarding the August elections.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the remarks made by Fr. Lupupa are insensitive and divisive and are likely to undermine the credibility of the forthcoming general election.

Mr Katuka says Fr. Lupupa should be in the forefront preaching peace and love and not hate speech.

He said it is foolish and sad that a man of God is now a fully fledged party cadre belonging to the PF.

In a video that has gone viral, Fr. Lupupa is heard suggesting that it is better to rig elections than to allow an opposition political party to win the forthcoming general polls.

He could be further heard stating that some politicians do not deserve to be elected to the presidency because there are too selfish and have potential to cause turmoil in the country.

Several people have taken to social medial to condemn Fr. Lupupa for his statement calling it careless.