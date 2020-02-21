UPND CAUGHT OFF GUARD AGAIN AS PF PROPAGANDIST MACHINES MADE HICHILEMA TO LOOK DESPERATE TO MEET LUNGU.

THE ruling Patrotic Front ( PF) knows how to throw muds to UPND for them to react instead of being proactive. The reported imminent meeting between Hichilema and Lungu has benefited PF media team while the opposition seems to be still looking for the button to press.

Of course it’s will be good if Hakainde and Edgar sit on one round table and see how best they can put their heads together and end the tension which started in 2016 after disputed Presidential results.

The sad part is he [HH] has been left expose by UPND media team to PF propagandists amid state sponsored rumour that he is the one sponsoring gassing, riots and ritual killings across the country. The UPND media team would have prevented this by being proactive and put Sunday Chanda and his team on defence side.

I won’t be surprised if Mr. Hichilema will hold a press briefing soon to clear his name like he did yesterday on Twitter with several twits trying to put things in a straight way.

PF are saying Hichilema is desperate and eager to meet Lungu as Police and Army are closing in the gap to cage the masterminder of the gassing which has affected most parts of the country. They are painting HH in black and white while his people are watching.

It’s a blunder to always let Hakainde Hichilema defend himself when the party boast of having a very powerful media team to neutralise lies PF is paddling against the opposition leader.

UPND should realise that they control millions of supporters accross the country as they got 1, 756, 347 votes in the previous Presidential general elections which represents 47.63% against PF’s 1,860, 877 votes with 50.35 %. The opposition should convince electorates that they are now ready to rule and they can only do that by putting their house in order in a possible quickest way.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer.