PRESS STATEMEMT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka_22nd March 2020

UPND CELEBRATES ANDERSON MAZOKA’S BIRTHDAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mr.PRESIDENT.

Today, the 22nd March, UPND’S founding President, Anderson Kambela Mazoka was born.

Mazoka, the president who was elected to lead the country but never ascended to the throne in 2001 , was robbed of his victory.

The MMD under out going President Fredrick Chiluba then ensured he never became President.

Had Anderson Mazoka been alive today, we would have celebrated and gathered in a happy gathering as UPND to wish him a very happy birthday.

However , as we celebrate his birthday today, we still wish to convey a happy birthday message to our beloved Andy and esteemed leader, certain that he continues resting in peace.

Today , march 22nd, the UPND family joined by all corners of Zambia, stand up and say in unison – happy birthday Kambela, our dear and respected leader and simply our Andy.

As we celebrate his birthday, this is time of great stress for Andys’s movement , the UPND, our country Zambia and the world . We wish to emphasise three things.

One of these is that throughout its existence, UPND has had to confront and respond to threats which challenge it’s very existence.

At this time in history, UPND is faced with the demonic and evil Bill 10 which the PF government wants to force down our throats as a nation.

Our able UPND MPs with a clear developmental vision for the future of Zambia have so far worked tirelessly to ensure it is not enacted into law.

Another is that these threats and the UPND responses have also been related to the development of the country to ensure the nation’s multiparty system continues to grow and exist.

This describes what has been somewhat of a deep umbilical cord between the development of the movement of Anderson Mazoka, the UPND and multiparty democracy in Zambia, which Anderson was among the key architects.

The UPND Party of today is the torch bearer and has the burden to carry and ensure that Andy’s vision of a vibrant multiparty democratic system in Zambia is enshrined and etched in the Zambian people’s hearts.

In this regard, we want to remind the people of Zambia that since President Hakainde Hichilema took over as UPND president, this has been one of his underlying pillars and UPND has stood out as a defining player in terms of the construction of the relationship described by the respective evolution of the UPND and Zambia.

We are certain as UPND that this phenomenon has not been sufficiently canvassed in the public discourse correctly to explain and implant in the public conscious President HH and UPND’S deep and historical commitments to the facets of democracy in Zambia.

UPND, especially in the last few years has faced the threat of withering away out of existence due to the brutality of the ruling PF government but President’s HH’ tenacity, beliefs , values and his commitment to Anderson Kambela Mazoka’s vision has today ensured UPND remains on track to ensure Andy’s full vision will be realised come 2021.

Finally, we in the UPND family wish to invoke the Zambian people to remember the life of Anderson Mazoka during these difficult times. We cannot afford to be gripped by fear but we must be courageous enough to have a clear vision for a better Zambia which others will be able to carry and fight for even when we are long gone.

Happy birthday President Andy.

May your soul continue to rest in peace.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General