Steven Katuka

UPND CHAIRPERSON KATUTA NAMED AS KINGPIN AT THE CENTRE OF AN EXTORTION RING

Ruling UPND Chairperson Steven Katuka has been named as the person that is allegedly at the centre of the ring of senior UPND leaders extorting money from businessmen seeking favours.

Both Nigerian Prophet Seer1 (Andrew Ejimadu) and blogger, Musamba Mumba,who were at the centre of rallying support for President Hakainde Hichilema on social-media, have exposed the alleged scandal.

They say Katuta and other senior leaders have allegedly extorted millions of kwacha from desperate businesses seeking protection or favour from the new government.

