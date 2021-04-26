By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

A HUMBLE CAUTION TO THE ENEMY WITHIN- THOSE IN UPND, BUT EATING CRUMBS FROM PF TABLES ARE CRIMINALS

We understand that the countries economy cannot Sustain some opposition figures, who are now looking at PF dinning tables to leftovers. Such people can only be described as criminals as well just like PF.

Why are we calling them criminals is because, the money PF is throwing at them is stolen money from the treasury. This money is meant to purchase drugs in hospitals, buy desks in schools, repair roads especially in rural areas, facilitate provision of clean water supply both in urban and rural areas. Now these morally bankrupt mongrels have the audacity to join PF and eat Tax payers money, be warned that the law of karma will visit you one day!

These are the same people that have been making the Political survival of UPND difficult, please remember that whatever PF is giving you is stolen money, after Elections you will pay it back to the treasury.

Look at big mouth Charles Kakoma, he even has the audacity to call people to go and eat in PF? When millions are suffering and jobless. These turncoats should be bruised on the ballot. We also warn the UPND Chairperson Katuka, we know you are eating with both hands, please leave UPND and join PF.

#cageNawakwi

#ProtectHH presidential vote