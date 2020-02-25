United Party National Development has echoed calls by Transparency International Zambia that Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya should step down and pave way for investigations of alleged proceeds of crime.

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the integrity of the Anti-Corruption Commission is at stake for not taking issues of corruption seriously.

He made the remarks at a media briefing in Lusaka.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has disclosed instituting investigations over alleged proceeds of crime against Dr. Chilufya.