UPND CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP DONATES A VEHICLE TO THE WOMEN FOR WOMEN MOBILISATION AHEAD OF 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS

02/01/2021

AS HE ASSURRES THE PEOPLE OF CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY BETTER SERVICES SHOULD HE BE GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY COME 12TH AUGUST 2021

UPND Chasefu constituency Aspiring candidate Mr Lufeyo Ngoma this morning delivered a vehicle to UPND Chasefu constituency women wing as he urges them to work extra hard in order to deliver Chasefu to UPND and President HH.

Mr Ngoma says women and youths are the target as far as winning an election is concern and it is with such background that he has first delivered a vehicle to the women wing and later the youths shall be considered with a strong and reliable vehicle special for mobilisation and other party duties.

“I regard every woman as my mother , my sister or my Aunt that is why I have started by giving mode of Transport to women first so that the women wing will be able to move around and visit our 10 wards in Chasefu constituency” Ngoma said.

Speaking at the same function, UPND Chasefu constituency chairman Mr Right Kaunda said as a constituency they were humbled by the gesture from the UPND aspirant and that the vehicle shall be put to good use in order to deliver the best for the mighty UPND and President HH.

And UPND Chasefu constituency chairlady Mrs Ana Zimba said the vehicle to the women wing is a clear indication that Hon Ngoma has a heart for women wing and that in Chasefu there shall be a massive women mobilisation.

“Adada Ngoma tamuongani pachitemwa chinu pakuganizira ba zimai ndipo tioneskeskenge kuti tasebeza mwakukwana( we thank you Mr Ngoma for caring about women and we shall make sure we deliver Chasefu to our party UPND)” Mrs Zimba added in her Tumbuka language.

And speaking at the same function, UPND Chasefu constituency vice chairlady Mrs Ngwira said women in the constituency have been given an opportunity to work hard and assured Mr Ngoma that come August UPND will have its share.

Meanwhile UPND Chasefu constituency youth chairman Mr Christopher Gondwe said on behalf of the youths and women, it was so amazing that finally Chasefu has a strong and community based UPND candidate who will help to mobilise the party . Mr Gondwe thanked Mr Ngoma for his timely response to the women affairs.

And Mr Ngoma said women should not be worried about fuel and servicing of the vehicle because he will always be available for such services and that the vehicle should work to its intended purposes and asked the leadership to guard the vehicle jealous against enemies of peace.

Youths and women Braved the rains to receive the vehicle and UPND aspirant Mr Ngoma said he believes in working hard and if the women will be able to deliver the best he will have no option but to support them more.

Mr Ngoma is in the constituency visitation to see the party structures from ward to constituency level.

Chasefu constituency is in the Eastern province of Zambia along Lundazi-Chama road.

