UPND Chimwemwe Parliamentary losing Candidate to petition election results

…..Says he has evidence that PF changed the results after noticing that they were losing

UPND Parliamentary Candidate in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Constituency Bornwell Matanda says he will petition the election results.

Pastor Matanda lost to PF’s Allen Banda by 2,038 votes.

Mr. Banda was declared winner of the Chimwemwe Seat after getting 17, 688 votes as Pastor Matanda polled 15,650 votes and independent candidate Mwila Mutale got 2,560.

“PF changed results on the papers after noticing that they were losing. We have evidence and this matter will end in court,” Pastor Matanda has told Radio Icengelo News.

“The Parliamentary results for Chimwemwe took long to be announced because they were being tempered with,” he added.