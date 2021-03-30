UPND CHINGOLA ASPIRANT DONATES LOUNGE SUITES TO PARTY SECRETARIAT

Lusaka~29th March, 2021.

UPND 2021 Chingola Central aspiring candidate, Cyndi Mpundu Mutale has made a donation of 29 lounge suites to the UPND secretariat in Lusaka.

Speaking shortly after making the donation, Ms Mutale said she decided to make the donation of suites after realising that they were a lot of activities taking place at the party Secretariat.

” We are heading towards elections and Secretariat receives a lot of visitors and many times hosts briefings and other meetings.” said Ms Mutale.

And speaking after receiving the suites on behalf of the party, UPND Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Hon. Gertrude Imenda said the donation would go a long way in helping the party accommodate members during meetings and other party activities held at the Party Secretariat.

Ms Imenda has since called on donors and party members to emulate Ms Mutale and make the

forms of donations that would make operations at the party headquarters easier.

