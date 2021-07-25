UPND CONCERNED WITH THE ARTIFICIAL OR DEVALUATION OF THE KWACHA .

By :Comrade Beene Hachoombwa

UPND- Presidential campaign committee member.

Business expert.

We understand the continued desperation of our colleagues in the PF to return power on the 12th of August, 2021. However, such artificial intelligence to put an impression that the kwacha has started performing well when in fact it’s another economic suicide to the already poorly performing economy.

While devaluing a currency may be an attractive option for the PF’s campaign, it can have negative consequences;

1. Increase in the price of imports protects domestic industries, but they may become less efficient without the pressure of competition.

2.Higher exports relative to imports can also increase aggregate demand, which can lead to higher gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation. Inflation can occur because imports become more expensive. Aggregate demand causes demand-pull inflation, and manufacturers may have less incentive to cut costs because exports are cheaper, increasing the cost of products and services over time.

UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed in offering long time solutions to our economic growth by ;

1. Introducing industrialization; we will not allow mukula or copper to leave the country unprocessed. We will put up industries in identified areas that will manufacture and process mukula then export it has a finished product, that means we will earn more foreign currency in the country and the kwacha will appreciate naturally.

2. We will sit down with the debtors and ensure we clear off our debt. This will allow our national budget operate on a ” Free debt budget”.This means the education, health and sectors like agriculture and mining get an attractive share in our national budget.

After all is done, we will have a lot of employment for our citizens, that is a result of good taxation for the country’s income.

3. Zero tolerance to corruption; We are aware that half of the borrowed money(external debt) amounting to $20billion is in people’s pocket leaving the majority citizens unemployed and the cost of living going up.

UPND under Hakainde will have an ” operation recovery aimed at retrieving what belongs to the citizens.

