PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

UPND CONDEMNS PF ATTACKS ON MAFKEN RADIO.

10TH JULY, 2020

We would like to strongly condemn the PF thugs who attacked Mafken Radio station on the Copperbelt which was hosting our party President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

At the same time, we would like to thank the people of Mufulira for standing up in self defense against the PF thugs who even had police weapons.

The PF must not be taking advantage of the peace loving Zambians.

As citizens maybe aware, our leader, was scheduled to feature on the said Radio station but as if switching off power was not enough, the PF sent thugs to attack the radio station. This is uncalled for and must not be tolerated.

Once more, thank you to the people of Mufulira for standing up for your rights and defending yourselves against those PF hooligans.

Violence has no place in our country and just like we don’t stay in the PF lane, we ask them to not stay in our lane as well.

In the same vein, let me reiterate that wherever President Hakainde Hichilema visits in Zambia, especially in areas where PF thuggish leaders have declared a ‘no go area’ zone, our people assisted by ordinary citizens will go and defend him from this PF nonsense which infringes on freedoms of assembly, association and speech. That’s the language PF understands and today ordinary people have spoken it.

Issued by:

Elisha Matambo

UPND Copperbelt province Chairman.