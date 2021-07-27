UPND CONDEMNS PF GOVERNMENT FOR STOPPING HH FROM CAMPAIGNING

UPND Muchinga Province condemns in the strongest possible terms the action taken to bar President HH from campaigning.

UPND Muchinga Province Chairman Reverend Chilekwa has described this action as unconstitutional, and a violation of President Hakainde Hichilema’s constitutional right to freedom of movement.

He said that President Lungu has been flying to all parts of the country in the name of inspecting developmental projects.

Rev. Chilekwa further said that in civil liberty,all citizens must enjoy their rights without discrimination, and hindrance because all citizens are equal.

Adding that President HH as a citizen of Zambia has a right to participate in politics and the affairs of the country.

Zambia belongs to all the 17 million Zambians, and *NOT* Kanganja, and the PF alone.

The role of the police to maintain law and order without bias.

In order to promote peace and harmony in the country as UPND Muchinga Province we call upon IG Kanganja, not to allow himself to be used by the outgoing Patriotic Front.

UPND will not take this lightly because this is a deliberate ploy to stop President Hichilema from campaigning.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*