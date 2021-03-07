UPND CONDEMNS PF PAUL MOONGA’S UNDIPLOMATIC STATEMENT AGAINST MALAWI- SAKALA

Paul Moonga’s wild allegations against the Malawian Judiciary are a serious Diplomatic blunder !

Media reports carried by the Mast Newspaper dated 6 March 2021, attributed to Mr Paul Moonga, a senior ruling Patriotic Front party official, casting doubt on the credibility of the Malawian judiciary, are highly uncalled for and most unfortunate, and hence must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

Mr Moonga’s utterances were careless, unguarded and undiplomatic. Alledging that a duly elected Govt was fraudulently installed in power by a corrupted Judiciary is an insult and a slap in the face of the Malawian Govt and the people of Malawi, who in their own wisdom took to the streets in protest against what they saw as fraudulent elections. For the PF official to publicly insinuate that the Malawian Judiciary professionally misconducted itself by coming to the aid of the Malawian people, is highly offensive, provocative and uncalled for.

The events that unfolded in Malawi following the highly disputed elections, were not shrouded in secrecy, as they were transparently carried by both local and international media for all to see and follow.

Hence Mr Paul Moonga’s unsubstantiated allegations are not only deliberate, and outrageous, but inflammatory as well to the government and the people of Malawi.

It is very undiplomatic and risky to accuse a Judiciary of a foreign government of illegal acts as it endangers bilateral relations. Malawi is not only a sister country within the SADC, but a neighbour closely bound to Zambia by history, a shared border, and culture.

It is a country with which Zambia has historically enjoyed friendly relations, and hence, Zambia can not risk souring such mutually beneficial relations through careless utterances such as issued by Mr Paul Moonga, a Patriotic Front government representative.

Our position is therefore unequivocal. We demand that the PF government issues an apology to the Malawian government unreservedly regarding this diplomatic blunder.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*