THE FOLLOWING 70 NAMES HAVE OFFICIALLY MADE IT MU CHIPOTO (NMC POOL )

0. Hakainde Hichilema (Southern unopposed )

Scoring aggregates to the NMC pool tallies as follows:

1. Mutale Nalumango (Northern 2,051 votes)

2. Patrick Mucheleka (Northern 2,020 votes )

3. William Banda (Eastern 1,933 votes)

4. Cornelius Mweetwa (Southern 1,905 votes)

5. Garry Nkombo (Southern 1,885 votes)

6. Andrew Banda (Eastern 1,883 votes)

7. Charles Kakoma (Northwestern 1,877 votes)

8. Doreen Mwamba (Muchinga 1,828 votes)

9. Sylvia Masebo (Lusaka 1,822 votes)

10. Bernard Mpundu (Northern 1,741 votes)

11. Jack Mwiimbu (Southern 1,735 votes)

12. Levy Ngoma (Eastern 1,721 votes)

13. Elias Mubanga (Muchinga 1,693 votes)

14. Mulambo Haimbe ( Lusaka 1,661 votes)

15. Situmbeko Musokotwane (Western 1,651 votes)

16. Romeo Kangombe (Western 1,647 votes)

17. Rodrick Chewe (Northern 1,530 votes)

18. Ambrose Lufuma ( Northwestern 1,518 votes)

19. Grace Chibwa ( Northwestern 1,505 votes)

20. George Sinkala (Muchinga 1, 499 votes)

21. Chileshe Kangwa (Lusaka 1,489 votes)

22. Isidore Tetamashimba (Northern 1,485 votes)

23. Martha Mushipe (Central 1,467 votes)

24. Elijah Muchima (Northwestern 1,451 votes)

25. Gilbert Liswaniso (Western 1,450 votes)

26. Christopher Mwaba (1,441 votes)

27. Douglas Syakalima (Southern 1,440 votes)

28. Giles Yambayamba (Northern 1,423 votes)

29. Isaac Mukuka (Muchinga 1,385 votes)

30. Brenda Tetamashimba ( Northern 1,377 votes)

31. Subeta Mutelo (Copperbelt 1,377 votes)

32. Salome Mwanakatwe (Copperbelt 1,374 votes)

33. Percy Chanda (Copperbelt 1,366 votes)

34. Felix Ngoma (Eastern 1,313 votes)

35. Kaisala Charles ( Luapula 1,301 votes)

36. Jairo Simbeye ( Muchinga 1,292 votes)

37. Stanley Kakubo (Central 1,283 votes)

38. Gerald Sikazwe (Northern 1,276 votes)

39. John Chinyanta ( Muchinga 1,257 votes)

40. Gladys Tavaris ( Muchinga 1,256 votes)

41. Mazoka Mutinta Buumba (Southern 1,212 votes)

42. Collins Maoma (Central 1, 211 votes)

43. Newton Samakayi (Northwestern 1,208 votes)

44. Samantha Matambo (Copperbelt 1,206 votes)

45. Mulilo Kabesha ( Central 1,190 votes)

46. Milner J. Kalolo (Northwestern 1,178 votes)

47. Daniel Chisala (Luapula 1,178 votes)

48. Credo Najuwa (Central 1,170 votes)

49. Elina Sakala ( Eastern 1,169 votes)

50. Edith Kamanga (Copperbelt 1,123 votes)

51. Trevor Mwiinde (Lusaka 1,113 votes)

52. Watson Lumba (Northwestern 1,103 votes)

53. Chisha Mwewa (Luapula 1,103 votes)

54. Brian Kambita ( Northwestern 1,099 votes)

55. Stephen Chikota (Luapula 1,088 votes)

56. Frank Tayali Museba ( Copperbelt 1,072 votes)

57. Clarissa Chikamba (Copperbelt 1,057 votes)

58. Namakau Kabwiku (Western 1,051 votes)

59. Helen Mulenga (Northern 1,025 votes)

60. Daphine Chabu ( Copperbelt 1,017 votes)

61. Likando Mufalari (Western 992 votes)

62. Frazer Moonde (Muchinga 985 votes)

63. Loveness Malambo (Southern 980 votes)

64. Bob Sakahilu (Lusaka 967 votes)

65. Prudence Chinama (Luapula 963 votes)

66. Kenneth Ng’ona (Luapula 961 votes)

67. Sibote Sibote (Western 945 votes)

68. Elizabeth Lungu (Lusaka 943 votes)

69. Gershom Chungu (Brig. Gen) (Central 936 votes)

70. Harrison Phiri (Eastern 931 votes)

The newly elected NMC members were announced as duly elected by chairperson of the electoral commission Mrs Judith Mulenga.

CIC PRESS TEAM