UPND COPPERBELT PROVINCE COORDINATOR ABRAHAM NGOSA DAKA DIES

…….”Mwaiche wandi walufyanya. How could you depart at such a time like this when the nation needed you the most,” mourns Procincial Chairman MATAMBO*

It is with deep grief that I am announcing the passing on of our Provincial Coordinatir , Abraham Ngosa Daka who has died this morning in Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Daka was one of the few hard working gallant soldiers who stood the test of time and fought the political battles with our great party UPND until His Excellence President Hakainde Hichlema won the election.

My younger brother, Daka loved our party and the president with passion.

Daka was a generous, courageous and a great UPND soldier.

“My younger brother, as you join our gallant soldiers, Ronald Manenga, Gerald Ngoma, Abraham Mulemba and many others, you will always have a special place in our hearts.”

I am urging all our members on the Copperbelt and the nation at large to remain prayerful. God has not given to us the Spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind.

Rest in God’s Eternal Peace my younger man. You have fought a good fight and run your race. We shall meet in glory land in the fullness of time.

2021 has robbed the party on the Copperbelt of many members who desired to celebrate the victory of our party with us. In the midst of grief and sorrow, Iam calling upon all our members to ensure they observe the Health guidelines on pandemic as we mourn our beloved.

Mr. Abraham Daka died this morning, Tuesday 7th September 2021 from Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was taken ill three days ago.

More details about the funeral arrangements shall be announced later.

