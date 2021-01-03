UPND Copperbelt provincial chairman Mr manenga has died in a road accident.

The officials have been named as UPND Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson, Mr. Ronald Manenga and his Deputy, Mr. Gerald Ngambi who have both died in the fatal accident.