ON A SAD NOTE: UPND COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL VICE YOUTH CHAIRPERSON GERALD NGOMA DIES

Good morning comrades, we regret to announce the passing on of our copperbelt provincial Youth vice chairperson Comrade Gerald Ngoma this morning who was hospitalized for almost two weeks at Ndola Teaching Hospital after been involved in a fatal car accident which claimed the life of our late copperbelt provincial Youth Chairperson comrade Ronald Bwalya Manenga on Sunday, January 3.

Confirming the sad development this morning was the copperbelt provincial Youth coordinator Emmanuel Chitalu.

May the soul of our departed dear brother & comrade rest easy.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM