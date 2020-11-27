PND COPYING SATA AND PF’S POLITICS – TEMBO

UPND has been failing to win elections because it has been trying so much to copy the politics of the late Michael Sata and the Patriotic Front in general of ‘chimwela’ morale, Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo has revealed.

Mr Tembo said the UPND must however realise that the politics which they are trying hard to copy from the PF and Mr Sata worked for them but that does not mean it will work for Hakainde Hichilema or the UPND.

“You know the politics of Sata and PF worked at that particular time and that does not mean they will work forever because like the saying goes lightening does not strike the same place twice. It worked for Sata and so it can’t work for HH or UPND,” Mr Tembo said.

