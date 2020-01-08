Read👇👇👇

WE ARE SHOCKED AT DISTURBING RITUAL VIDEO FROM CHINGOLA CHANTING POLITICAL SLOGANS- SUNDAY CHANDA

Lusaka, Zambia, 8th January 2020 – Patriotic Front (PF) wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the families of those murdered in suspected ritual killings on the Copperbelt Province. We stand with the residents in calling for heightened security and bringing those behind the spate of killings to justice.

In calling on the Zambia Police to ensure that the suspected ritual killings on the Copperbelt Province are brought to a stop and perpetrators brought to justice, we are also appealing to all Zambians with information to cooperate with the Police. Further we wish to appeal to all Citizens that while the matter at hand is sensitive and emotional, we must all avoid the temptation of taking the law in their own hands.

We also wish to express our deep concern with a politically-charged video circulating where members of a known Opposition party are chanting political slogans. Society must not be left to think a named Opposition Party is either behind these spate of killings or taking advantage of the loss of lives to score cheap political gains. This is because matters of national security and public order must be kept away from cheap partisan politics.

There are lives at stake and it is immoral for any political leader or party to incite members to politically exploit these suspected ritual killings. And when citizens link certain political parties to dark forces, some politicians cry foul. We are calling on Zambians to condemn such immorality in politics.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters