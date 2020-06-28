UPND’s Chibanga Ward Councillor Kangwa Emmanuel Mwila in Lufwanyama district, Copperbelt, becomes the latest in the ongoing mass resignations from the opposition political party.

In a letter dated 22 June, 2020, former Councillor Mwila disclosed that his resignation was with immediate effect.

“Reasons for my resignation is due to bad working relationship with the (UPND) district executive and Provincial team which interferes with the elected leadership in the district,” stated Mwila. – SMART EAGLES