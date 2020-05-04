BY SMART EAGLES

CHAVUMA Central Ward Councillor Enock Mukwato joins other senior UPND officials to dump the opposition political party in the ongoing mass resignations.

In a statement made available to Smart Eagles, Monday afternoon, Councillor Mukwato says his resignation is with immediate effect as he would want to see the people of Chavuma begin to work closely with the Patriotic Front government.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Chavuma central ward for the confidence expressed through their vote despite the circumstances at the time of my election as area Councillor,” said Mukwato.

“It is indeed also my desire to see the people of Chavuma in general begin to work closely with the government for them to be able to derive for themselves the much desired development.”